Massive DTLA street takeover ends with cars on fire

A massive street takeover in downtown Los Angeles that involved at least 50 vehicles ended with at least two cars on fire, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to the area near 18th and Main streets Saturday just before 3 a.m. and encountered several vehicles at the scene, along with the two cars ablaze, police said.

Two vehicles were towed but it wasn't clear if they were the ones that were set on fire.

No injuries or arrests were reported.

The scene was cleared by the Los Angeles Fire Department just after 4 a.m.

Information on any suspects sought by police was not immediately released.