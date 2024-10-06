Multiple cars catch fire during street takeovers in Pomona, Sepulveda Basin

It was another weekend of dangerous, fiery street takeovers.

Multiple cars caught on fire at Paxton Street and Foothill Boulevard in Pacoima.

Police and firefighters responded to the street takeover just after 4 a.m. Saturday to find this chaos.

After the flames were put out, multiple cars were impounded, but there were no confirmed arrests.

Meanwhile in the Sepulveda Basin, police and firefighters responded to another street takeover around 3:30 a.m. near Burbank Boulevard and Woodley Avenue.

When firefighters initially arrived, they had trouble accessing the car because of the large number of vehicles in the roadway.

Once those drivers saw authorities on scene, they drove away and firefighters put out the flames.