2nd child dies from injuries in South LA hit-and-run crash; suspect at large

A second child involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of his brother in South Los Angeles last week has died from his injuries.

Damian Amaya-Pineda, 2, passed away Monday morning, his family announced via a GoFundMe.

"The doctors did everything they could to save little Damian's life, however, his injuries were way too severe," the update read. "We were all rooting for little Damian so much."

Chris Amaya-Pineda, 13, died at the scene of the January 9 crash that happened near E. 111th Place and S. Main Street. His 16-year-old sister and mother Debbie were also injured, but both are recovering.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan was speeding and ran a red light, crashing into the car with the Amaya-Pineda family inside. Police said the Mercedes was going so fast that it pushed their car more than 100 feet.

"Just as important is the devastation to the father, who is completely heartbroken, and was at work during the accident," the GoFundMe read. "This family is completely shattered, leaving the rest of the family (us) to help pick up the pieces."

One woman who witnessed the crash told FOX 11 that she pleaded with the driver before he walked away.

"He's like, ‘I killed them kids? I killed them?’ and I said, ‘Yes,’" the woman told FOX 11's Cristy Fajardo.

Authorities continue to search for the suspect in the silver Mercedes who ran away from the scene. He is described as a man in his mid-30s wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Authorities also believe the suspect is injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.