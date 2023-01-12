South LA hit-and-run driver accused of killing 13-year-old, injuring mom and siblings, on the run

Authorities continue to search for a man who allegedly killed a 13-year-old boy and critically injured his mother and two siblings during a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles Monday.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the area near E. 111th Place and S. Main Street.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan was speeding and ran a red light, crashing into a silver Toyota SUV. Police said the Mercedes was going so fast that it pushed the SUV more than 100 feet.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen killed, mother, 2 other children injured in South LA hit-and-run crash

Family identified the four people inside the SUV as 35-year-old mother Debbie Amaya and her three children - 2-year-old Damian, 13-year-old Chris, and a 16-year-old daughter.

Chris died at the scene from his injuries. Damian is still listed in grave condition at the hospital, while Debbie and her daughter are recovering.

"Just as important is the devastation to the father, who is completely heart broken, and was at work during the accident," a GoFundMe page created for the Amaya-Pineda family read. "This family is completely shattered, leaving the rest of the family (us) to help pick up the pieces."

One woman who witnessed the crash, told FOX 11 that she pleaded with the driver before he walked away.

"He's like, ‘I killed them kids? I killed them?’ and I said ‘Yes,’" the woman told FOX 11's Cristy Fajardo.

Authorities are looking for the suspect in the silver Mercedes who ran away from the scene. He is described as a man in his mid-30s wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Authorities also believe the suspect is injured.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from the laundromat and continue to ask the public to come forward with any information that may help the investigation.

