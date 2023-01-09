Woman, 3 children critically injured in South LA hit-and-run crash

A woman and three children are in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened just after 8:15 a.m. in the area near East 111th Place and South Main Street.

According to authorities, a car with four people inside - a 35-year-old woman, 16-year-old, 13-year-old, and 18-month-old baby - crashed into a gate and caught on fire. All four were extricated from the car and taken to the hospital.

Officials said at least one of the three children is in grave condition, but did not provide any further details.

Right now authorities are looking for the suspect who ran away from the scene. He is described as a man in his mid-30s, with tattoos on his face, wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.