Darius Morris, former Laker, Clipper, dead at 33

Darius Morris, a point guard who played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2011-13 and later for the Clippers in 2013-14, has died at the age of 33.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris," the Lakers posted on X.

Morris' body was discovered in the Los Angeles area on Thursday, according to TMZ, but his cause of death was not immediately available.

"With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris," Morris' family said in a statement provided to the entertainment website on Saturday. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Morris played high school basketball at Windward School in Los Angeles and starred at the University of Michigan before the Lakers drafted him in the second round in 2011.

He played in 19 games his first season in Los Angeles, averaging 2.4 points and 1.1 assists per game. The next season he appeared in 48 games and averaged 4 points and 1.6 assists.

He played for the Philadelphia 76ers for one season before joining the Clippers for part of the 2013-14 season, playing in 10 games before finishing the season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morris' final stop in the NBA was a one-season stint with the Brooklyn Nets in 2014-15. He appeared in 132 NBA games, averaging 3.3 points and 1.4 assists in 11.1 minutes per game.