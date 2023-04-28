Infant found dead at South El Monte park

article

The death of an infant has prompted a homicide investigation in South El Monte, officials said Friday.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 1200 block of Lerma Road, located off Merced Avenue around 8. a.m. Arriving first responders found an infant in the park area and the infant was declared dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately released.

SkyFOX flew over a death investigation in South El Monte on Friday, April 28.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-889-5500.