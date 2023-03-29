Some Tujunga residents, businesses struggling with mud as more rains move through

More rain swept through Southern California Wednesday, with some more expected into Thursday, while areas that have been struggling with these very rainy last few months continue to face issues.

In Beverly Crest, several driveways were covered in mud off of West Hidden Valley Place. In Tujunga, access to the Riverwood community remains impacted with the Oro Vista flooded by the rain-swollen Tujunga Wash.

Residents in the area are still using a dirt fire access road to get in and out of their homes, and the Los Angeles Fire Department has units staged in the community fearing that any kind of medical response would take too long, since access is limited, muddy and bumpy.

Businesses are also beginning to feel the toll of the rain that's kept customers home. The outside patio at Back Door Bakery is full of empty tables.

"We are making up for it with deliveries, curbside and just getting creative," said co-owner Reno Goodale, who added that he can't wait for sunnier days.

Goodale said other businesses in the area like car washes and other merchants are still trying to recuperate from closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they're hoping the community makes it a point to support those small businesses that are staying open, rain or shine.

