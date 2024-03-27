Warby Parker to offer free solar eclipse glasses

An astronomical phenomenon is hitting the cosmos on April 8 – the last total solar eclipse visible from the United States until 2044.

And whether you’re getting a full view or a partial peek, Warby Parker has got you covered.

In order to safely view the solar eclipse, NASA recommends onlookers invest in a pair of ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses.

Sunglasses do not offer enough protection, experts say.

In honor of safely viewing the eclipse, Warby Parker announced they will be giving away free ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses at all their stores starting April 1.

The free glasses will be available until the big day, on April 8, 2024, or while supplies last.

A total solar eclipse, where the moon blocks the sun in its entirety, will only be visible along its path stretching from Maine to Texas, but almost every state will get at least a partial view of the eclipse.