SoFi Stadium workers to vote on historic contract to avert World Cup strike

The Brief Approximately 2,000 SoFi Stadium hospitality workers will vote Wednesday on a tentative contract agreement with food service operator Legends Global. The deal, following a 96% strike authorization vote, includes a 40% wage increase, premium event pay, housing fund contributions, and historic safety walkout rights. It's unknown how the contract's immigration protections will interact with FIFA's ongoing, strict data collection policies for the upcoming tournament.



About 2,000 hospitality workers at SoFi Stadium are voting Wednesday on a tentative contract agreement that union leaders say would avert a strike just days before the venue hosts its first FIFA World Cup match.

The proposed deal between Unite Here Local 11 and stadium food service operator Legends Global was reached Tuesday, less than a week after union members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike amid stalled negotiations.

What we know:

The proposed contract delivers a 40% pay increase for concession stand attendants and premium pay for World Cup matches and other mega-events.

According to union leadership, the agreement will make SoFi Stadium concessions workers the highest-paid at any NFL venue, with most workers earning more than $40 per hour.

The deal also includes contributions to a housing fund intended to help create affordable housing for hospitality workers.

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Crucially, the contract features language allowing workers to walk off the job if the union determines the presence of federal agents, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), creates a "reasonable apprehension of harm to the safety and security of workers."

It also establishes provisions governing future accreditation processes for major sporting events, ensuring workers will not be required to provide sensitive personal information for upcoming events like the Super Bowl or Olympic Games, and protects workers from retaliation if they refuse to provide such data.

What we don't know:

While the agreement secures protections for future mega-events, it remains unclear how these new rules will immediately impact workers during the current FIFA World Cup.

Because FIFA’s mandatory background checks are already underway, it is unknown whether any current workers will face employment disruptions or if the union's previous legal complaints will successfully alter FIFA's data-sharing practices before Friday's opening match.

What they're saying:

"We are proud to say that we won every major issue we brought to the table. And even more, we preserved the right to strike over safety," Unite Here Local 11 celebrated in a post on X.

Unite Here Local 11 Co-President Kurt Petersen told reporters that the agreement sets a new standard for stadium workers, ensuring they cannot be retaliated against or denied work if they refuse to hand over sensitive personal data for future mega-events.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Unite Here Local 11 and look forward to delivering an outstanding hospitality experience for fans at the FIFA World Cup matches," Legends Global said in an official statement.

"We have been very clear, we want ICE out of the World Cup and for them to play no role during the games," said Yolanda Fierro, a suites runner at SoFi Stadium. "We are seriously concerned that FIFA will hand over our most sensitive personal information and waive our rights under California law... Los Angeles should be a city of welcome — not fear."

What's next:

If workers vote to ratify the agreement on Wednesday, the immediate threat of a hospitality strike disrupting the World Cup will be resolved.

Attention will then shift to Friday’s opening match between the United States and Paraguay, as well as the ongoing scrutiny by advocacy groups regarding how federal agencies handle worker data collected during the accreditation phase.