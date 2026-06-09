SoFi Stadium workers reach tentative deal, averting World Cup strike

The Brief Workers at SoFi Stadium have reached a historic tentative labor agreement featuring massive wage increases and unique protections. The contract guarantees most workers more than $40 an hour, premium pay for major events like the World Cup, and protections against automation. Crucially, workers retain the right to strike if ICE or DHS actions threaten their safety, an unprecedented provision in U.S. labor agreements.



A tentative agreement reached between union negotiators and stadium food service management has successfully averted a major strike at SoFi Stadium.

The resolution comes just days before the venue is scheduled to host its high-profile opening World Cup matches in Inglewood.

What we know:

Approximately 2,000 hospitality workers—including cooks, dishwashers, concession workers, bartenders, and servers represented by UNITE HERE Local 11—were prepared to walk off the job following a 96% strike authorization vote.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SoFi Stadium workers vote to authorize strike before World Cup

The dispute centered on negotiations with Legends Global, the company that operates food and beverage services at the stadium.

The union's key demands included:

A living wage: Pay scales reflecting the true cost of living in Los Angeles, premium pay for mega-events like the World Cup, and contributions to a dedicated hospitality worker housing fund.

Limits on AI and subcontracting: Strict protections against the erosion of union positions through t Strict protections against the erosion of union positions through t echnology , automation, and outside subcontracting.

Immigration enforcement protocols: Security assurances prohibiting the involvement of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in World Cup security plans, and the right for workers to walk off the job if federal immigration enforcement creates a reasonable fear for safety. Security assurances prohibiting the involvement of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in World Cup security plans, and the right for workers to walk off the job if federal immigration enforcement creates a reasonable fear for safety.

The immigration concerns stem from FIFA's tournament accreditation process, which requires stadium workers to submit highly sensitive personal information, including Social Security numbers and fingerprints.

In response, the ACLU of Southern California filed a formal complaint with the California Privacy Protection Agency and the California Department of Justice, calling on California Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate concerns that this data could be shared with federal agencies.

What we don't know:

The specific terms of the tentative agreement, including exact wage increases, automation compromises, or specific data-privacy protections, have not yet been made publicly available.

What they're saying:

UNITE HERE Local 11 Co-President Kurt Petersen said the most significant aspect of the agreement goes beyond wages and benefits.

"They preserved the right to strike," Petersen said.

He explained that workers will maintain the ability to walk off the job if they believe ICE or DHS actions threaten worker safety.

"Even after ratification, they will retain the right to strike if ICE or DHS threatens their safety."

Petersen said the issue was a top priority during negotiations.

"Before we talked about wages or World Cup premium, our members said, we will not allow ICE to terrorize us."

He described the provision as unique among labor agreements nationwide.

"No other collective bargaining agreement in the country preserves the right to strike in response to ICE raids and attacks."

During the announcement, Petersen thanked supporters, labor partners and workers who participated in the campaign.

He credited workers for organizing and approving an overwhelming strike authorization vote that helped secure the tentative agreement.

What's next:

The immediate next step is the worker ratification vote on Wednesday.

If the contract is approved by the membership, the agreement will be finalized, fully securing stadium operations for the eight scheduled World Cup matches at the venue.