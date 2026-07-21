'Clean LA with Me' content creator's toddler son needs liver transplant

The Brief Juan Naula, known as "Clean LA with Me," is asking for community support as his 16-month-old son awaits a liver transplant. Julián is on the transplant list, and Juan is also being tested to see if he is a matching donor. Juan says he may be unable to work for two months if he donates part of his liver and has started a GoFundMe to help support his family.



A man who has gained online fame for videos of him cleaning up the streets of Los Angeles is now asking for community support as his son awaits a life-saving operation.

Juan Naula, better known online by his Instagram handle, "Clean LA with Me," quit his job when he moved to Los Angeles over a year ago to become a volunteer trash collector.

Now, he needs help and support as his son, Julián, is at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

"This is our fifth time in the hospital. He needs a liver transplant," Juan said.

When Julián was a month old, doctors realized his liver was not functioning properly. Now, at 16 months, they say a transplant is the only option.

"We talked to the doctor this morning, the transplant team. They said, 'We don't know when.' So they want to have him here because they want to follow him very closely," Juan said.

Julián is on the transplant list, but Juan is also being tested to see if he is a match.

"If I'm the donor, I'm not going to be able to work or anything for two months," Juan said.

Juan has created a GoFundMe page since he will not be on the streets cleaning for a while, work which he has been able to monetize on social media. Those looking to help the family can click here for more information.

"I am so glad I am in Los Angeles. I've been here 19 months, and I am so glad to receive all this support from Los Angeles, my community," Juan said.

Juan is grateful that Angelenos are lifting his spirits while he takes a break from picking up trash to focus on his son's health.