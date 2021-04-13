SoFi Stadium to host global concert to promote worldwide COVID-19 vaccinations

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will play host to an all-star concert that will be broadcast and streamed worldwide as part of a global effort to inspire confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and encourage people to be inoculated, organizers announced Tuesday.

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World will be pre-taped at SoFi Stadium and airs May 8 as part of a worldwide event broadcasting on ABC, CBS, FOX, YouTube and on iHeartMedia radio stations.

Selena Gomez will host the event, which will include performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. YouTube will stream an extended, 90-minute version of the concert on the YouTube channel of the event's sponsor, international anti-poverty advocacy group Global Citizen.

The extended version will include additional performances and appearances by various YouTube personalities.

"As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine," Global Citizen co-founder/CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement.

"We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible.

"There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from, is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world. We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty."

The broadcast will encourage donations, with the goal of ensuring vaccinations for 27 million healthcare workers globally, including in the poorest countries of the world. Organizers will also advocate for "equitable distribution" of vaccines.

"Global Citizen is giving voice to a core message to Angelenos, Americans, and citizens of the world: every time someone gets vaccinated, we move another step closer to ending this pandemic," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.

"VAX Live' will open our eyes to the future we can forge if we all do our part, follow health guidelines and get our shots as soon as we're eligible -- a return to concerts with our fellow fans, gatherings with loved ones, and the embrace of family and friends," Garcetti said.

