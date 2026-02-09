2 wounded, 1 dead in East LA shooting

The Brief Two men were wounded, and another man was killed in East Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Information about a possible suspect is not available. The names of the shooting victims have not been released.



A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in East Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

What we know:

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said they received a gunshot victim call for service on Sunday, Feb. 8 around 5:50 p.m. on the 4000 block of San Carlos Street, located near the intersection of N. Record and E. Cesar E. Chavez avenues.

Arriving deputies discovered three men suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting victims were taken to local hospitals where one of them was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The two other victims were treated for injuries that were considered non-life-threatening and were in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released and information about a possible suspect was not available.