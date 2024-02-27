California Weather: This is when rain returns to LA County

The sun has returned, but it won't stay for long. Rain chances return to Southern California on Friday and last through the weekend.

Tuesday through Thursday are expected to stay dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70's for the LA Basin.

Another strong and cold storm system will move in on Friday and most of the rain is expected to fall on Saturday and Sunday.

While totals aren’t expected to be as high as before, parts of Los Angeles County could easily see additional landslides in the area.

Rain totals range from a quarter-inch to an inch, with the higher end of that total expected mainly along the Central Coast. Northern and Central California are expected to experience the brunt of the storm and Southern California will receive far lower precipitation totals.

Snow levels, however, will fall to about 5,500 feet by Friday evening, dipping to about 4,500 feet by Saturday night. According to the NWS, as much as 16 inches of snow could fall at elevations above 7,000 feet, with as much as 8 inches possible as low as 5,500 feet and 3 inches at 4,500 feet.

Gusty winds will also accompany the storm, particularly in the mountains, while the entire region will see noticeably cold evening temperatures.

The storm system should be gone by Sunday, although forecasters said there's a small chance of another storm reaching the area by Tuesday.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60's.