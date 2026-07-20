Pasadena businesses left sweating after being hit by rooftop A/C copper thieves

The Brief Pasadena small businesses are struggling through the summer heat after thieves stole copper from rooftop A/C units, leaving them without air conditioning. Owners of Petsadena Animal Hospital and Sweet Red Peach say the thefts have caused costly damage and made working conditions uncomfortably hot. Pasadena police urge businesses to secure rooftop access, while Sweet Red Peach's owner says community support has helped the bakery recover from the thefts.



As Southern California endures a summer heatwave, several Pasadena small businesses are being forced to operate without air conditioning after thieves targeted rooftop A/C units to steal the copper inside.

At Petsadena Animal Hospital, Practice Manager Darlene Lopez said the theft has left the independently owned business dealing with the aftermath while the suspects have likely already moved on.

"We're a small business, independently owned, and to think that somebody can just come in and do something like this ... it's terrible," Lopez said.

Security camera video captured the suspects jumping over a block wall while another man on a bicycle lingered in the alley nearby. Moments later, the suspects climbed back over the wall carrying something before leaving the area.

"It's absolutely not fair," Lopez said.

The same type of theft also happened at Sweet Red Peach, a popular Pasadena bakery. Thieves climbed onto the roof, tore apart the bakery's A/C unit and stole the copper inside, leaving the owners with a costly repair bill. Owner Kenyatta Glover said she later learned several other businesses had been victimized in similar crimes.

"We discovered that we are one of the fifth or sixth locations that this has happened to," Glover said.

Without air conditioning, temperatures inside the bakery climbed to around 90 degrees, forcing employees to continue serving customers in uncomfortable conditions.

"It's hot. It feels so hot. It's just as hot in here as it is outside," customer Kathy Sigmund said. "It's very uncomfortable, yet the faithful employees of this business are still here working, serving us. So it's really sad."

All of the copper thefts happened within the last two months. The most recent occurred last Tuesday. In each case, the damaged A/C units were located on the roof. Pasadena Public Information Officer Lisa Derderian said business owners should remove or secure anything thieves could use to gain access to rooftops.

"They could be stacking up boxes that are left there, there could be ladders that are not secured, there could be picnic tables or cars, anything they can climb to get access to the rooftop," Derderian said.

Glover hopes whoever is responsible understands the impact these crimes have on small businesses.

"You're hurting so many people, including yourself, including your own family, by hurting small businesses," she said. "We're one community. Let's stick together and help one another out instead of taking from one another."

Despite the setback, Glover said the community quickly rallied around the bakery. According to Glover, neighbors and friends from South Pasadena loaned the bakery a swamp cooler to help keep the shop as comfortable as possible. She also said YoWay in Gardena took their desserts so the bakery could close early for the day, while family members pitched in to help both inside and outside the business.

"The community has stepped in, and we are beyond grateful," Glover said.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Sweet Red Peach. Those looking to help can click here.