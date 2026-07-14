$2B, 3,500-unit Woodland Hills 'Viva' senior housing project unveiled

The Brief A proposed $2 billion affordable housing project in Woodland Hills would bring nearly 3,500 units, primarily for low-income seniors, across four high-rise towers. Mayor Karen Bass said the project is moving forward through the city's ED1 policy and will be financed through public-private funding rather than the city's general fund. The development is expected to take about three years for its first tower and has raised questions about its impact on traffic and parking.



A massive new affordable housing development could reshape the Woodland Hills skyline, with four high-rise towers planned for the Warner Center area and nearly 3,500 units aimed primarily at low-income seniors.

The project, called Viva L.A. Warner Center, carries an estimated $2 billion price tag and would include towers ranging from 34 to 42 stories tall.

Mayor Karen Bass spoke exclusively with FOX 11 about the project, calling it a major step toward addressing Los Angeles’ affordable housing shortage.

"I’m extremely excited. You’re talking about 3,000 units of affordable housing for senior citizens," Bass said.

Bass said the project is moving forward through her Executive Directive 1 (ED1) housing policy, which streamlines approvals for qualifying 100% affordable housing developments. Because of the policy, the project can bypass the typical public hearing process if it meets city requirements.

Bass said ED1 was created to reduce delays in building affordable housing.

"It was the beginning of slashing as much red tape as possible," Bass said.

The mayor said the nearly $2 billion cost will not come from the city’s general fund.

"It’s public-private, but it’s also what they have raised. It’s not like it’s coming from the general fund of the city," Bass said.

Wellpointe CEO and co-founder George Kutnerian said the project will rely on a combination of financing sources, including tax-exempt bonds, low-income housing tax credits, private investment , and federal HUD-insured financing.

"This project is not seeking any direct dollars from the city," Kutnerian said.

The development is planned for a site along Canoga Avenue in Warner Center. Los Angeles City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield said the location was selected because of its existing density.

"It’s not in a single-family neighborhood. All the buildings around it are dense buildings," Blumenfield said.

The project would bring nearly 3,500 residential units, with most expected to serve low-income seniors.

Kutnerian said the need for senior housing is expected to grow significantly in Los Angeles.

"By 2030, one million Angelenos will be 60 and over," Kutnerian said.

During the unveiling, Bass also addressed the city’s homelessness crisis and open drug use on the streets.

In her remarks, Bass said some people experiencing homelessness use methamphetamine to stay awake at night because they fear falling asleep outside.

"You sleep out on the street for a couple of weeks and tell me you’re not using something to stay sane, or use meth so you don’t go to sleep to protect yourself," Bass said.

After the speech, FOX 11 asked Bass to clarify whether she was saying people use meth for protection.

"No, what I said is I know people have used meth to stay awake at night so they don’t fall asleep because they’re worried about protection. Meth isn’t protection," Bass said.

Bass said the housing project is part of a broader effort to address homelessness.

"My goal has always been to end street homelessness," Bass said. "We’ve had bumps along the way, especially with funding, and we’ve had changes on the federal level. But regardless, we’re going to stay with it."

The project also faces questions about its impact on the surrounding community, including traffic and parking.

Current plans call for about 800 parking spaces, and developers estimate the first tower could be completed in approximately three years.