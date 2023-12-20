SoCal man arrested for allegedly stabbing stranger in unprovoked attack during broad daylight

Deputies with the Fontana Station in San Bernardino County arrested a man accused of stabbing an unsuspecting victim in an unprovoked attack during broad daylight.

The stabbing happened last Thursday, around 11:20 a.m., near Cedar Avenue and Bloomington Avenue in unincorporated Bloomington. Deputies said that a man walking on the sidewalk was unexpectedly attacked by another person.

The suspect in the stabbing was later identified as Alex Monjaraz, 31, from Bloomington.

Deputies alleged that for no apparent reason, Monjaraz pulled out a knife and stabbed the pedestrian. The victim somehow managed to take the knife away from Monjaraz and used it to defend himself. Both were hurt and were taken to the hospital.

Police found the knife used in the attack, along with more knives, at the scene. The motive for the attack remains unclear, and there's no indication that the victim and Monjaraz knew each other before this incident.

After the initial inquiry, Monjaraz was arrested and is currently receiving medical treatment in West Valley Detention Center.

If you have any information about what happened, you can contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also reach out to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or share information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.