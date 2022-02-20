SoCal gas prices reach new record high

Gas prices continue to rise across California, reaching new record highs.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose two-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.786, its 15th record high in the last 17 days.

It is 2.4 cents more than one week ago, 11.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.165 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price rose three-tenths of a cent to a new record high of $4.763, one day after dropping one-tenth of a cent to end a run of seven increases in eight days. It is 2.5 cents more than one week ago, 10.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.151 greater than one year ago.

In West LA prices are well over $5.

Prices continue to rise as crude oil prices remain high amid ongoing global tensions related to uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine.

