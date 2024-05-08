Malibu working to improve driver safety on PCH

Local and state leaders Wednesday announced a new "Go Safely PCH" education campaign to inform motorists to slow down on a dangerous section of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) through Malibu.

"We are sparing no effort to share this important safety message loudly and broadly," said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. "Slow down on the PCH".

The campaign focuses on road improvement, education, and enforcement. Even during the press conference Wednesday, vehicles nearby could be seen getting pulled over by authorities. So far this year, almost 2,000 citations have been issued in Malibu. During that same time period last year, about 1,700 citations were issued.

"Ninety percent of those citations were for speeding, including some over 100 miles per hour," said California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Douglas Young. "As a result, there’s been a 15 percent decrease in crashes".

Sixty painted tires now stand as a memorial along PCH in Malibu. Each tire represents one life lost since 2010, along the dangerous 21-mile section of PCH. In October, 4 Pepperdine students were hit and killed by a driver accused of speeding more than 100 miles per hour. The deadly crash helped jump-start this new "Go Safely PCH" campaign.

"The 4 girls who were mowed down happened right in front of our house," said Tina Segel. "As horrible as that tragedy is, it has brought this community together".

Segel has lived in Malibu more than 50 years and has seen dozens of crashes. She says she’s hopeful this new campaign will make the highway safer.

"We’re so grateful we’re going to see change," said Segel. "It’s not going to stop until everyone slows down. No more deaths".

Crews are adding new striping and speed limit signs along the highway. In addition to lane separators and pedestrian countdown signals.

Also, California Highway Patrol now has 3 officers and a sergeant on patrol in Malibu full-time. Officials hope all these changes, and their new initiative, will make the 21-mile stretch of PCH safer for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.

A traffic-light synchronization project is also underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year. Officials say if you speed, you’ll hit nothing but redlights on PCH. While, if you drive the speed limit, drivers should see more frequent green lights.

"Slow down," said Omishakin. "I don’t want to see anymore tires go up there".