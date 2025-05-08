SoCal Edison removes tower suspected of starting Eaton Fire

Southern California Edison has removed a transmission tower suspected of causing the deadly Eaton Fire in January.

What we know:

Socal Edison has taken steps to investigate the cause of the Eaton Fire by removing the transmission tower suspected of starting the blaze.

The tower parts are being moved to a warehouse for laboratory testing.

The Eaton Fire started on January 7, destroying neighborhoods and burning over 14,000 acres. Cal Fire reported that at least 18 people died in the fire.

The backstory:

The transmission tower is at the center of multiple lawsuits filed against SoCal Edison.

Los Angeles County, the cities of Pasadena and Sierra Madre, and numerous Altadena homeowners are among those suing Edison, alleging the company's responsibility for the fire.

What they're saying:

Dave Eisenhauer of Southern California Edison stated, "This is all part of an effort to get as much information as we can to have a thorough and transparent investigation into the cause of the Eaton Fire."

What's next:

The investigation into the Eaton Fire continues as the transmission tower parts undergo testing.