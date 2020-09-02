Expand / Collapse search
Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg to launch gin bran called 'Indoggo'

By Kelli Johnson
LOS ANGELES - It was 26 years ago when rapper Snoop Dogg’s hit “Gin and Juice,” topped the charts and now, the hip-hop icon is getting his own brand of gin.

Amongst the stars, the proud California native who turns 49 next month, is one of the most recognized names in Hollywood, having sold 40 million records worldwide. 

The brand, called "Indoggo,", was created by Snoop and in collaboration with his friend and celebrated spirits veteran, Keenan Towns of Trusted Spirits. Towns has also helped other celebrities develop wine and spirit brands. 

According to a press release, the certified gluten-free gin is distilled five times and contains an all-natural strawberry flavor with no added sugar. 

In true Snoop style, Indoggo, will first hit store shelves in California by the end of September and will be available in other states by early 2021 for his fans of legal age to enjoy. 
 