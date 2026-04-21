Good Samaritans rush to rescue pilot after Pacoima small plane crash

The Brief A small Cessna 172 clipped a high-voltage power line in Pacoima, crashed into a parking lot, and left its elderly pilot in critical condition. The crash caused downed power lines, widespread outages, and traffic disruptions, while bystanders rescued the pilot from the wreckage.



A small plane clipped a high-voltage power line in Pacoima Monday, knocking out electricity in the area and leaving the pilot in critical condition.

The downed aircraft was reported at 11:08 a.m. in the area of 10800 N. San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The plane wound up flipped over the parking lot of an auto parts store.

High-voltage power lines were down nearby in the area of Ralston Avenue and Van Nuys Boulevard, according to the LAFD's Jamie Stewart.

Cell phone video from the scene showed that a group of bystanders ran to the plane and lifted the wreckage to pull the pilot to safety.

The patient was believed to be a man around 70 years old, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to the county Department of Public Works, the Cessna 172 aircraft was returning to Whiteman Airport when the crash occurred.

The downed power lines led to widespread electrical outages in the area, and many traffic lights were affected, creating gridlock on some roadways.

Some residents in the Pacoima area have been pushing for years for the closure of Whiteman Airport, citing safety concerns and air and noise pollution.

In early 2022, the county Board of Supervisors voted to explore the process involved in seeking a closure of the airport, should the county opt to pursue it. In January of that year, a plane landed on train tracks in the area and was struck by a Metrolink train. In November 2020, a plane crashed in a neighborhood near the runway, killing a Civil Air Patrol pilot.

In April of 2022, a pilot died when a Cessna crashed alongside the Foothill (210) Freeway in the Sylmar area.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who represents the area, said Monday she has been calling for the closure of the Whiteman Airport since 2020, saying it is "poorly managed and continues to place serious health and safety threats on the Pacoima community."

"It's time for the County to step up and make meaningful changes," Rodriguez said. "I will be seeking additional information as it becomes available and will continue to call on county leaders to ensure accountability and prioritize the safety of Pacoima residents."

A group known as the Whiteman Airport Coalition that supports the airfield issued a statement Monday expressing concern for the pilot and asking for patience while the crash is investigated.

"Events like this are taken very seriously," according to the coalition. "Whiteman Airport operates under strict federal safety standards, with rigorous requirements for pilot training, aircraft maintenance, and flight operations. It's also important to understand that having a controlled, professionally managed airport helps reduce risk and protect the surrounding community.

"Whiteman Airport continues to play a critical role in public safety, supporting emergency response, law enforcement, wildfire operations, and workforce training. We understand this raises concerns, and we are committed to keeping the community informed as more information becomes available."