D4vd murder case: Judge rules singer will stand trial in killing of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

The Brief A Los Angeles judge ruled that singer David Burke, known as D4vd, will stand trial for first-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Prosecutors outlined a critical 21-minute murder timeline and graphic forensic evidence, while the defense argued her family consented to the relationship. Burke remains held without bail as prosecutors weigh seeking the death penalty; his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 10.



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Following a five-day preliminary hearing filled with graphic evidence and disturbing testimony, a Los Angeles judge ruled that David Burke, known as D4vd, will stand trial for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Prosecutors allege the Lake Elsinore teenager was killed after she threatened to expose their illegal sexual relationship ahead of the release of his debut album, "Withered." Meanwhile, the defense argued during the final day of the preliminary hearing that the teen allegedly lied about her age and that her family consented to their relationship.

What we know:

The Superior Court judge determined there is enough evidence and that this is "sufficient" cause in the case.

FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez reported Burke had no visible reaction and answered, "yes ma'am" when questioned by the judge whether he agreed that the arraignment is happening after 14 days.

What Happened in Court

The emotional hearing began Tuesday, July 21, as prosecutors called witnesses to establish probable cause in the brutal killing.

Key evidence presented against the "Romantic Homicide" singer included graphic autopsy and crime scene photos, digital paper trails of aliases used to purchase cleanup materials, financial records establishing a multimillion-dollar motive, and forensic DNA evidence.

On the first day of testimony, the young victim’s family remained in the courtroom despite being offered the chance to step out before a detective described the heavy decomposition and severed fingers found on their daughter's body.

While gasps were heard throughout the courtroom, witnesses noted the 21-year-old singer showed no visible reaction as graphic crime scene photos were shown.

"D4vd didn’t care. He was just sitting there... it took a lot out of me," said court observer Mason Monroe. "We were all sitting there like damn, they’re about to cry… this is your mess, and you’re sitting here, unbothered."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:D4vd in court: Gruesome details revealed in brutal murder case of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

For the second day of the hearing, LAPD criminalists provided testimony detailing chilling conditions inside the singer's impounded Tesla, including 11 air fresheners, maggots, and dead flies. The prosecution argued the alleged motive for the killing was linked to D4vd's $13 million record deal. However, the defense countered that he was unaware of his own net worth because his mother handled his finances.

The third day of the hearing focused heavily on cell phone location data as well as forensic evidence connecting plastic pool fragments found at the singer's Hollywood Hills home to pieces recovered from the teen's dismembered remains. During cross-examination on Thursday, defense attorneys pressed investigators on their handling of evidence, pointing out that two chainsaws found in the garage and a third mini saw discovered inside the house were not collected into evidence after initial swabs tested negative for blood.

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Grim details continued to emerge on the fourth day of the hearing, in which text messages presented in court revealed Rivas Hernandez had an abortion when she was 13. In a January 2024 exchange, Burke apologized for "putting her through this," to which Rivas Hernandez responded that neither of them was capable of raising a baby and that "it's for the best."

Other texts documented repeated breakups and increasing tension leading up to her death. An LAPD detective also testified that images recovered from Burke's iCloud contained explicit photos of Rivas Hernandez when she was 13 and 14 years old. While the images were not displayed in court, the descriptions prompted her parents to leave the courtroom. They remained outside as LA County Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Grant Ho testified regarding full-body photos displaying her torso alongside severed limbs. Due to her severe state of decomposition, Dr. Ho noted it was impossible to pinpoint an exact time of death. Prosecutors confirmed that neither the murder weapon nor the saw allegedly used in the dismemberment has been recovered.

On the final day of the hearing on Monday, July 27, testimony centered on key selections from an estimated 9,000 text messages between the two.

Prosecutors outlined a crucial 21-minute window between Rivas Hernandez’s 10:10 p.m. Uber arrival at Burke's Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025, and unanswered messages sent shortly after, arguing she was killed during that timeframe.

During cross-examination, defense attorneys pointed to text exchanges showing Rivas Hernandez had repeatedly threatened Burke in the hours leading up to her visit. The defense also presented evidence, including a signed travel permission slip, arguing her parents were fully aware of the relationship and had allowed her to travel overseas to London with the singer.

RELATED: D4vd in court: Defense points to family consent; prosecutors draw alleged murder window

How Did D4vd and Celeste Meet?

Rivas Hernandez had been reported missing multiple times from her Lake Elsinore home beginning in 2024. Prosecutors allege the two first connected on social media via Discord when she was just 11 years old and he was 17.

Body camera video played in court from a Feb. 17, 2024, welfare check showed sheriff’s deputies visiting Burke at a Hollywood Hills residence regarding a missing person report. In the recording, Burke appeared cooperative, telling deputies he had only met Rivas Hernandez once in person at the beach. When deputies informed Burke that she was a 13-year-old runaway, Burke claimed she had told him she was 18.

‘Incredibly horrific and barbaric’

What they're saying:

When speaking outside the courtroom following the ruling, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman described the crime as "horrific and barbaric."

"We believe that the evidence at trial will be overwhelming to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt on the three charges with which Mr. Burke will be charged. You got a small preview of some of that evidence, including the text messages and the video and photographic evidence that was also presented directly to the judge," he said.

"The crime that we are dealing with is incredibly horrific and barbaric. And it's not shocking that the evidence that would prove a horrific and barbaric crime would itself also be very difficult to deal with and to watch and listen to. That is the evidence. We'll make sure that the jury eventually has all the evidence in order to reach a verdict in this case," he added.

Hochman said he is weighing the possibility of seeking the death penalty, and he will announce his decision at a later date.

The backstory:

On Sept. 8, 2025, the dismembered remains of Rivas Hernandez were discovered inside two bags inside the front trunk ("frunk") of an impounded Tesla registered to the singer at a Hollywood tow yard. Investigators said the vehicle had been impounded after it was illegally parked near a Hollywood Hills home Burke was renting for a reported $20,000 a month.

Celeste's Cause of Death

Prosecutors previously stated in court that the teenager's body was so severely decomposed that the medical examiner had to rely on dental records for identification. According to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, Rivas Hernandez's cause of death was ruled a homicide caused by "multiple penetrating injuries with unspecified objects."

On Friday, July 24, Dr. Ho testified she sustained two fatal internal trauma injuries to her torso, likely caused by stabbing prior to dismemberment. He described a sharp-point wound to the right abdomen penetrating approximately 1.5 inches deep into her liver; and a wound to the left lateral chest entering left to right, traveling at least 2 inches deep through soft tissue, chipping a left rib bone, and penetrating the chest cavity.

The resulting damage to her lung would have caused death within minutes, Dr. Ho said.

Dr. Ho testified that toxicology testing on Rivas Hernandez's liver initially detected benzodiazepines and methamphetamine, but further analysis ruled out the benzodiazepines and found the methamphetamine results inconclusive. He said there was no evidence to support an overdose as the cause of death.

During cross-examination, the defense highlighted that advanced decomposition can affect toxicology results and noted investigators had not interviewed the victim's friends or family about her mental health, drug use, or personal history before the autopsy.

What Is D4vd Charged With?

Investigators determined Rivas Hernandez was murdered on April 23, 2025. Nearly a year later, Burke was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. The criminal complaint also includes special circumstance allegations of murder of a witness, murder for financial gain, and lying in wait.

The other side:

Burke and his legal team have maintained his innocence. Following his arrest, attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter released a joint statement:

"The actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani noted that while the standard for probable cause at a preliminary hearing is relatively low, the proceeding is critical for the defense strategy:

"It provides an opportunity to preview the prosecution’s case and cross-examine law enforcement witnesses before trial," Rahmani said. "The defense may argue that someone else in Burke’s inner circle was responsible for Rivas Hernandez’s death, but that will be a difficult argument given the prosecution’s alleged motive that she threatened to expose the relationship and damage Burke’s music career."

The defense also made a motion for insufficient evidence on all counts on Monday. However, their attempts were unsuccessful.

Timeline:

See a list of key dates in the case below.

Feb. 17, 2024: Deputies conduct a welfare check at Burke's home; he is informed Rivas Hernandez is 13 years old.

April 22–23, 2025: Rivas Hernandez allegedly threatened to expose their relationship during an argument; investigators believe she was murdered on April 23.

April 25, 2025: Burke’s debut album, Withered , is officially released.

May–July 2025: Prosecutors allege Burke used aliases to buy chainsaws, a body bag, an inflatable pool, and a burn box.

Sept. 8, 2025: The 14-year-old's remains are discovered inside an impounded Tesla registered to Burke in a Hollywood tow yard.

April 16, 2026: Burke is arrested in Hollywood Hills on suspicion of first-degree murder.

April 20, 2026: Burke pleads not guilty to all charges at his arraignment.

What's next:

Burke remains in custody without bail and is due back in court on Aug. 10 and a pre-trial filing date is scheduled for Aug. 31. The trial is set to begin within the next 90 days.