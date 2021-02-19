One dead after small aircraft crashes into truck in San Pedro

article

Officials are investigating after a single engine airplane crashed into a semi-tractor trailer truck in San Pedro.

The incident happened around noon Friday on the APM Terminals Pacific on Navy Way.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, there are two patients.The occupant of the plane died on scene. The person in the truck, a man in his 30's, was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Fire officials say bystanders pulled the victim from the plane and provided CPR until firefighters arrived on scene.

LAFD says, a small amount of fuel on the ground left by the plane has been secured from further spread by firefighters. The incident occurred in an isolated area of the Port of LA and port operations have not been impacted.

This is a developing story

