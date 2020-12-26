SkyFOX captures video of sideshow briefly taking place near an Arleta intersection

For a hot second, SkyFOX stumbled upon an illegal sideshow taking place at a Los Angeles intersection Saturday night.

Our SkyFOX captured a brief video of drivers showing erratic behaviors, as well as a car doing donuts at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Paxton Street near the Arleta neighborhood.

Patrol cars eventually made their way to the scene to break up the activities.

Officials did not say if arrests were made from that particular scene.

The intersection returned to normal and was peaceful seconds after law enforcement officers arrived on scene.

