Skirball Center Drive off-ramps on 405 reopen after major sinkhole repaired

Good news for drivers on the 405 freeway... the north and southbound off-ramps at Skirball Center Drive have reopened.

The off-ramps have been closed since February after heavy rain caused a major sinkhole. Due to the high volume of water, a drainage pipe that runs under the ramp burst, Caltrans said.

Crews were able to repair, clean and reinforce the concrete around the pipe, which officials say will keep it secure in the future.

The off-ramps reopened Friday, just before another heavy storm arrives in California Easter weekend.

RELATED: It's going to rain Easter weekend in Los Angeles: Full storm timeline