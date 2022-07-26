Sixth Street Bridge closed indefinitely due to illegal activity: LAPD

The Sixth Street Bridge linking downtown Los Angeles to Boyle Heights has been closed indefinitely after continued concerns about illegal activity and safety, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday night.

The bridge opened to the public back on July 10, just over two weeks ago, but in that brief time, it's been the center of attention in Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Street takeovers, graffiti, and crashes have plagued the bridge since its reopening. The LAPD has given out 57 citations on the bridge over the last four days, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

"The 6th Street Bridge will be closed until further notice due to illegal activity and public safety concerns," the LAPD posted on Twitter Tuesday night.

The construction of the bridge took six years and cost nearly $600 million. Ahead of its grand reopening, LA city Councilmember Kevin de León said the bridge would "rival the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Park as iconic images of our city."

The bridge has been closed multiple times, most recently every night this past weekend for what LAPD called "questionable activity." On Tuesday, Moore announced that speed bumps were being installed on the bridge to deter street takeovers and that a center median and fencing to discourage people from scaling the archways could also be installed soon on a temporary basis.

But given Tuesday night's announcement those improvements can't come soon enough, leading to the indefinite closure of the bridge.