Six injured following collision in Reseda

Six people were injured following a collision in Reseda.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Sherman Way near Etiwanda Ave. in Reseda.

Three people were critically injured and three others suffered moderate to minor injuries.

LADWP is on scene to manage a utility pole that fell during the accident. It is unknown what caused the crash and if another vehicle was involved.

