D4vd trial: Singer due back in court for evidence hearing in Celeste Rivas Hernandez's murder case

The Brief Singer D4vd (David Anthony Burke) faces two court dates this week following his arrest for the 2025 murder and dismemberment of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Unsealed medical records describe a "violent struggle" involving a sharp object, while prosecutors recently alleged the discovery of child pornography on the singer's phone. While a preliminary hearing is set for Friday, legal experts suggest the defense's demand for a "speedy" hearing has created a strategic standoff between the two sides.



Musician David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, has two scheduled court appearances this week connected to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Burke is set to appear in court on Wednesday and Friday.

What we know:

On Wednesday, a judge will determine if the case can proceed to trial.

The backstory:

Burke was arrested and charged in connection with the death of the Inland Empire teen, whose remains were discovered in September 2025. The discovery was made in a Tesla registered to the singer at a Hollywood tow yard while he was away on tour.

Following the discovery of the dismembered remains, Burke’s "Withered" tour was canceled, and he remained relatively under the radar leading up to his arrest.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged Burke with multiple counts, including murder, mutilating grave remains, and special circumstances of murder for financial gain, lying in wait and use of a deadly weapon.

Burke has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney maintains his innocence.

Gruesome Cause of Death

Rivas Hernandez's cause of death was officially released last week.

The autopsy report described a violent struggle and ruled the death a homicide caused by "multiple penetrating injuries." According to the medical examiner, one wound in the upper abdomen penetrated the liver, while another in the left chest penetrated the intercostal spaces, disrupting the cortical surfaces of the adjacent ribs. It also stated her body was so decomposed, her eye color could not be determined.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death released

Timeline:

Here are some key dates from the case.

April 5, 2024: Celeste Rivas Hernandez is reported missing from her Lake Elsinore home at age 13.

April 23, 2025: Prosecutors identify this as the last known date Hernandez was alive when she went to the singer’s Hollywood Hills home.

Sept. 8, 2025: Hernandez’s remains are discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke at a Hollywood tow yard.

Sept. 19, 2025: Burke’s remaining tour dates are canceled.

Oct. 2, 2025: Burke hires criminal defense lawyer Blair Berk.

Nov. 24, 2025: LAPD orders a security hold on the release of death details.

April 17, 2026: Burke is arrested in connection with the murder.

April 20, 2026: Burke is charged and enters a not guilty plea.

April 22, 2026: The medical examiner’s office releases the cause of death.

April 23, 2026: A prosecutor alleges investigators found a "significant amount" of child pornography on the suspect's phone.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin Friday, May 1. However, some legal experts doubt the proceeding will move forward as scheduled.

"I think this is the legal or litigation version of playing chicken," criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos said in an interview with FOX 11. "I don't think for a second the prosecution expected the defense to demand a speedy preliminary hearing. You have a right when you're in custody to demand a speedy preliminary hearing... the defense feels like most of us do... that the prosecution's hand was forced."

If convicted, Burke faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

MORE COVERAGE ABOUT THE KILLING OF CELESTE HERNANDEZ RIVAS