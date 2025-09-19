D4vd cancels US tour amid investigation into dead body found in his Tesla: report

The Brief Singer D4vd has canceled the remaining shows of his U.S. tour after the dismembered remains of a missing teenage girl were found in his car. The victim was identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who had been missing for over a year. Police have not named a suspect or person of interest, and the cause of death is currently unknown.



Singer D4vd has canceled the remaining leg of his U.S. tour after the dismembered remains of a missing teen girl were discovered in the trunk of his car last week, TMZ reports.

LA, SF shows canceled

What we know:

Sources told the publication that D4vd made the decision Thursday to cancel his last two remaining shows in the U.S. amid the ongoing death investigation of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke, was scheduled to perform Friday night at The Warfield in San Francisco, then at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Additionally, D4vd was scheduled to attend an event at the Grammy Museum on Sept. 24, according to TMZ, but at last check his name does not appear on the website's program calendar.

LAPD continues death investigation

The backstory:

The dismembered remains of Rivas were discovered on Sept. 8 inside the Tesla after employees at Hollywood Tow reported smelling a strong odor.

When police arrived, they discovered the body wrapped in a bag inside the Tesla's trunk.

According to the LAPD, the Tesla was impounded and towed to the yard — an "official police garage" — by the city Department of Transportation because it was "parked on a public street for more than 72 hours."

Investigators said the Tesla had been parked in the Hollywood Hills for nearly a month before it was impounded two weeks ago.

Neighbors said the Tesla had been moved several times over the past three months before it was found on Bluebird Avenue, where it was ultimately located.

The Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Texas to D4vd.

Who is Celeste Rivas?

Dig deeper:

Rivas was 13-years-old when she was reported missing on April 5, 2024 in Lake Elsinore.

TMZ' Charles Latibeaudiere told FOX 11 they got a tip last week and reached out to Rivas' mom, who told them that all she knew was that Celeste was dating someone named "David", although she'd never seen the boy. Rivas' mother told the publication her daughter had been missing for more than a year, and she was suspicious of the remains found in the Tesla.

Rivas and D4vd both shared matching "Sshhh…" tattoos on their index fingers.

Following news of Rivas' death, D4vd canceled his show in Seattle for Wednesday night as part of his "Withered" world tour, according to TMZ. D4vd had been touring during the ongoing investigation and police previously said he was cooperating with investigators. The LAPD has not named him a person of interest or a suspect.

Not long after D4vd's name was linked to the Tesla investigation, he was dropped by Crocs and Hollister just days after he was announced as the face of their "Dream Drop" collaboration.

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, detectives with the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide division served a search warrant at a Hollywood Hills home believed to be occupied by D4vd.

According to TMZ, detectives seized a computer and left with several evidence bags after the search.

What we don't know:

Rivas' cause of death is unknown.

Police have not named a suspect or person of interest.

World tour resumes in October

What's next:

According to his website, D4vd's next scheduled concert as part of the "Withered" world tour is in Oslo, Norway on Oct. 1.