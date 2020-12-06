Hospitals fear they may run out of ICU beds amid COVID-19 surge

Hospitals across California are running out of ICU beds as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state.

Here in Southern California, the ICU capacity stands just over 10%, according to data released by the state's health department on Sunday. However, some hospitals in Los Angeles County fear they are dangerously close to hitting max ICU capacity.

Officials with Advent Health White Memorial in Boyle Heights fear the hospital will soon run out of ICU beds for their patients.

