Shootings in Los Angeles increase 73% during first four months of 2021

Police Chief Michel Moore told the city's police commission Tuesday that the number of people shot in Los Angeles in 2021 has increased 73% compared to this time last year.

So far in 2021, 445 people have been shot, compared to 257 people this time last year, Moore said.

Violent crime in general has risen 4.7%, with 380 additional violent crimes this year compared to last year. Moore said the two primary areas of increase are homicides and aggravated assaults.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The city has had 108 homicides this year as of last Saturday, Moore said, while that same period in 2020 had 83 homicides.

Homicides classified by the department as "gang-related" increased by 44% and represent just under half of shooting victims this year, according to Moore, and the city has experienced a 41% increase in victims shot in gang-related shootings.

Additionally, the city has experienced a 20% increase in motor vehicle thefts this year, and a 38% increase over a two-year period.

Advertisement

SUGGESTED: 2 killed in downtown Los Angeles shooting spree; suspect dies in OC standoff on 91 Freeway

"I am encouraged that motor vehicle thefts do appear to have slowed as far as the rate of increase, just a month ago those numbers were exceeding 30% increase," Moore said.

He added that overall property crime has decreased by 2,725 incidents compared to this time last year, with decreases in residential and commercial burglaries, theft from vehicles and personal thefts, including a 27% reduction in personal thefts.

Moore said he believes these numbers reflect a "direct correlation" with the closing of some stores and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.