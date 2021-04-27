2 killed in downtown Los Angeles shooting spree; suspect dies in OC standoff on 91 Freeway

Following a night of terror in downtown Los Angeles, two innocent people are dead after a suspect went on a shooting spree, before leading officers on an hours-long pursuit that ended in a standoff on the 91 Freeway in Orange County, authorities said early Tuesday.

The shootings in downtown Los Angeles were reported around 1 a.m.

Authorities believe the shooting spree began on Figueroa and 28th streets at a Starbucks drive-thru. A young couple, reportedly newlyweds, were waiting for their order when they were approached by the suspect who pulled up next to them in the wrong direction.

The driver attempted to back out from the drive-thru. However, he was shot in the head and died at the scene, officials said. The female passenger was not injured.

Advertisement

Family members said the victim was 25-years-old and that another relative, reportedly his sister, worked at the Starbucks location.

The suspect then drove a few blocks away where he shot at another vehicle. The suspect was not injured. However, his vehicle was hit by a barrage of bullets.

Moments later, a person driving a Cadillac Escalade was shot dead near Figueroa and 7th streets. Officials say the SUV was still running when paramedics arrived.

Shortly after, the suspect in a white Jeep led officers on a pursuit that lasted for hours, often at slow speeds, along the 60 and 57 freeways. The suspect also drove erratically at times and reportedly shot outside the car window.

The pursuit came to an end on the westbound 91 Freeway near Harbor Boulevard around 3:25 a.m. where a standoff began with a Los Angeles Police Department SWAT team.

Officers used a loudspeaker to order the suspect to surrender, but he has refused to comply.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Just before 4 a.m., two Los Angeles police armored vehicles boxed in the suspect vehicle, but the suspect refused to exit the light-colored SUV.

By 5 a.m., the suspect died. It is unclear if the suspect shot himself or was struck by police gunfire.

Both directions of the 91 Freeway through Fullerton between Raymond Avenue and East Street are closed to traffic until further notice.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

CNS contributed to this report.



