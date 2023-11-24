Suspected DUI driver arrested in OC hit-and-run crash that left 2 dead on Thanksgiving

article

Orange County authorities announced a 26-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after leaving the scene of a crash that left two pedestrians dead on the night of Thanksgiving.

On Thursday just before 8:20 p.m., first responders were called to the 700 block of N. Shattuck Place, located off the intersection of N. Tustin Street and E. Mayfair Ave, in the city of Orange following reports of a crash.

Authorities said the investigation revealed a Ford F-250 was traveling southbound when it veered into a parked Chevrolet Silverado where two pedestrians were standing. The two pedestrians were struck by the Ford and were declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver, identified by authorities as Humberto Lopez Flores, ran away from the scene but was later found by Orange PD officers near Lincoln Street and Oakmont Avenue. Officers suspected Flores was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the deadly crash.

Flores was booked into the Orange County Jail for two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing death and fleeing the scene of a trash collision.

Those with information about the deadly crash are asked to contact Detective A. Rocha at 714-744-7342.