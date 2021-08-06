Shooting involving Los Angeles police reported in North Hollywood

article

A shooting involving Los Angeles police was reported Friday in North Hollywood.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 a.m. at Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Vanowen Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The details of the shooting were not disclosed and police would not say if anyone was injured.

Paramedics were not sent to the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The shooting occurred near a liquor store, according to reports from the scene.

