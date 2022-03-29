Man shot and killed in Temple City

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in Temple City Tuesday.

According to LASD, the man was found dead at the scene in the 9000 block of Las Tunas Drive around 12:19 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 323-890-5500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

