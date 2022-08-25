Man shot in Hollywood during attempted robbery

A man was in the hospital Thursday after being shot by two assailants in Hollywood.

Officers responded at 12:59 a.m. to Selma and Wilcox avenues where they found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officers Annie Hernandez told City News Service.

Witnesses told police two men approached the victim as he was walking and demanded his property. The victim resisted and as he began struggling with one of the suspects the other shot him multiple times, Hernandez said.

The suspects ran away and the victim was taken to a hospital.

The shooting is under investigation.