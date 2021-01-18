Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
4
High Wind Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys
High Wind Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Shocking video captures shootout between suspect who tried to break into home, homeowner in Hesperia

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Video captures shootout between suspect, homeowner in Hesperia

FOX 11 obtained a video that showed a shootout between a man who tried to break into a Hesperia home and the homeowner.

HESPERIA, Calif. - Shocking video captures a shootout between a suspect who tried to break into a home and the homeowner in Hesperia on Monday morning.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the shootout took place at a home on Orange Street in Hesperia a little after 3:30 a.m. The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Erick Contreras, tried to force himself into the home and shots were exchanged between Contreras and the homeowner.

The homeowner said his wife and the couple's child were all home when the shots rang out.

No one was injured, but Contreras ran from the scene in his vehicle. Deputies eventually tracked Contreras' location and took him into custody.

The homeowner told a crew on scene that he and Contreras didn't know of each other. 

Contreras is charged with attempted murder, shooting in an inhabited dwelling, armed robbery, felon in possession of ammunition and felon in possession of a firearm.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.