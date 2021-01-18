Shocking video captures shootout between suspect who tried to break into home, homeowner in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. - Shocking video captures a shootout between a suspect who tried to break into a home and the homeowner in Hesperia on Monday morning.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the shootout took place at a home on Orange Street in Hesperia a little after 3:30 a.m. The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Erick Contreras, tried to force himself into the home and shots were exchanged between Contreras and the homeowner.

The homeowner said his wife and the couple's child were all home when the shots rang out.

No one was injured, but Contreras ran from the scene in his vehicle. Deputies eventually tracked Contreras' location and took him into custody.

The homeowner told a crew on scene that he and Contreras didn't know of each other.

Contreras is charged with attempted murder, shooting in an inhabited dwelling, armed robbery, felon in possession of ammunition and felon in possession of a firearm.

