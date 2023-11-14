Sheryl Lee Ralph holding benefit concert for AIDS, health awareness in Mid-Wilshire

An Emmy Award-winning actress is bringing back her annual benefit concert for health awareness next weekend with a star-studded lineup.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, known or her roles as Deena Jones in Dreamgirls on Broadway, and more recently as Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary, started The DIVA Foundation in 1990 in honor of the friends she lost to AIDS. Now, the foundation raises money and awareness to try and achieve better health outcomes for AIDS patients.

Next week, Ralph is bringing a benefit concert, DIVAS Simply Singing, to the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Mid-Wilshire.

In addition to performances from Ralph herself, as well as Tatyana Ali, Wayne Brady, Jordin Sparks, Abbot Elementary co-star Lisa Ann Walter and more, the event will honor both Congresswoman Barbara Lee and Tina Knowles.

The event is on Sunday, Nov. 19, with the red carpet starting at 5 p.m. Tickets can be found by clicking or tapping here.