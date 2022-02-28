Firefighters knock down house fire in Sherman Oaks

Fire officials say it took 81 firefighters an hour and 12 minutes to knock down a blaze that broke out at a two-story home in Sherman Oaks on Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 5:40 a.m. in the 5400 block of North Nagle Avenue, located near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Fulton Ave.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said there was a partial roof collapse as a result of the fire. Authorities also noted it appeared the home was new or undergoing renovations and that they do not believe anyone was inside the home.

No other structures were impacted by the blaze.

LAFD Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section are responding to the investigation.

No further information was immediately released.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement





