Armed robbery attempt leads to 3-vehicle collision in Sherman Oaks

A brazen armed robbery attempt in Sherman Oaks Wednesday led to a three-car collision.

According to LAPD, a man driving a tan Bentley pulled into a driveway along Coldwater Canyon Avenue and the 101 Freeway to pick up a friend, when he was approached by a masked gunman demanding money and jewelry.

Police say the driver panicked and put the car in reverse. As the car reserved, the suspect fired two shots. Luckily no one was hit, however, the Bentley struck another vehicle. A parked vehicle was also struck upon impact.

Police say a woman in her 70s was in the red car and complained of pain. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect then jumped into a waiting vehicle, described only as a dark-colored sedan, and was driven away.

Investigators believe the driver of the Bentley was targeted due to having ‘nice jewelry and a nice vehicle’.

City News Service contributed to this report