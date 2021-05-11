Sheriff's department cheers as motor deputy injured in crash is released from hospital

Personnel from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cheered as a deputy who was injured in an on-duty traffic collision last month in Santa Clarita was released from the hospital.

Motorcycle deputy Chad Perrigo suffered major injuries when he was struck head-on by a semi-truck on April 28. The driver of the semi failed to yield while making a left-hand turn near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Creekside Road, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Deputy Perrigo, who is assigned to the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley Station, was taken to a hospital in serious condition. He was on duty at the time of the crash, the sheriff's department reported.

"Today, personnel gathered around & applauded his determination & courage as he was released from the hospital," the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for your prayers, messages & well wishes."

Sheriff Villanueva previously said that Perrigo has a long road to recovery ahead of him.