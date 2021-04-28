Motorcycle deputy injured in crash involving semi-truck in Valencia

A motorcycle deputy was injured in a crash Wednesday morning involving a semi-trailer truck in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Creekside Road.

The motorcycle deputy, possibly from the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station, was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in an unknown condition.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

