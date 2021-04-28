Expand / Collapse search

Motorcycle deputy injured in crash involving semi-truck in Valencia

By FOX 11 Digital Team
A motorcycle deputy suffered major injuries in a crash on Valencia on Wednesday morning.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A motorcycle deputy was injured in a crash Wednesday morning involving a semi-trailer truck in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Creekside Road.

The motorcycle deputy, possibly from the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station, was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in an unknown condition. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

