Brush fire in Jurupa Valley threatens homes; 1 firefighter injured

Crews are responding to a brush fire in Jurupa Valley Friday night.

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department responded to a call near the intersection of Limonite Avenue and El Palomino Drive a little after 5:45 p.m. The brush fire started behind nearby businesses and has reached a nearby Rite Aid, officials say.

Video obtained by FOX 11 shows a firefighter being treated in an ambulance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is unknown if the fire is or isn't caused by arson. However, video obtained by FOX 11 shows groups of nursing home residents being evacuated from the building.