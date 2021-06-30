Shark attacks kayaker near Parson's Landing at Catalina Island

A person suffered a shark bite while kayaking at Catalina Island.

Around 7:15 a.m. LA County Lifeguard Paramedics responded to a emergency medical call at Parson’s Landing on Catalina Island.

Responding emergency crews said the victim had sustained an injury to their hand.

According to lifeguards with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the victim and their father were kayaking when their boat was bumped by a shark. The person put their hand in the water and was bit by the shark.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and underwent surgery.

The type and size of the shark is not known.

Lifeguard Rescue Boat Crews have since cleared and closed the ocean, one mile in each direction of the incident site. Lifeguards also requested the assistance of a shark expert from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography to identify the size and type of the shark.

Less than a week ago, a great white shark bit a man while swimming off the coast of Half Moon Bay.

Shark attacks are rare, but not unheard of. In May 2020, a man died after he was bitten by a great white shark in Santa Cruz.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

