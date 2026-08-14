Shadow’s new Big Bear nest companion: Banded eagle KD1 sparks curiosity after Jackie's passing

The Brief Shadow has been spotted spending time around his favored trees and nest with a 4.5-year-old banded sub-adult eagle designated KD1. Jackie passed away on August 10 due to severe multi-system health challenges after three weeks of intensive rehabilitation. It's uncertain if Shadow and KD1 will form a breeding pair, as nesting season does not begin until later this fall or winter.



Just days after the heartbreaking loss of his longtime mate, Jackie, Big Bear's famed bald eagle, Shadow, has not been spending his summer vacation alone.

Nest cameras have captured Shadow perching and visiting his nest alongside a 4.5-year-old banded sub-adult eagle designated KD1, sparking widespread curiosity among local observers over whether a new bond could be forming in the habitat.

What we know:

Shadow’s last nest visit was July 23, the same day his eaglets, Sandy and Luna, were last seen in the habitat, according to the latest update from Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV).

With his eaglets gone, Shadow began his summer vacation when the eagles are usually seen around the habitat but only visit the nest occasionally.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Big Bear bald eagle fledglings Sandy and Luna depart valley as Shadow begins summer vacation

A banded sub-adult eagle was first seen on FOBBV cams in the habitat on August 6, officials said. As the days progressed, the sub-adult started to perch near Shadow in several of his favored trees.

This eagle is banded KD1, hatched in March of 2022 in Southern California, making it 4 ½ years old, according to experts.

While banding, DNA testing was not done. This means it's unknown if the eagle is a male or female, but officials noted that when comparing size against Shadow, KD1 is larger. Female eagles are typically 25-33% larger than males.

KD1 first visited the nest on August 10, just hours after it was announced Jackie had passed, and has stopped by a couple of times since then, officials said. Shadow glided into the nest recently, with KD1 not far behind.

Dig deeper:

Regarding Jackie's final weeks, she was brought to the Ojai Raptor Center on July 18 after being found grounded near Big Bear Lake.

In her three weeks at the facility, Jackie underwent extensive diagnostic testing, including a contrast CT scan, bone marrow biopsy, and specialized testing for heavy metals.

On July 22, she received a blood transfusion using donor blood from Spirit, an ambassador bald eagle at the California Living Museum Zoo in Bakersfield.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Although she showed temporary improvement following the transfusion, her packed cell volume (PCV) dropped significantly by August 3.

State wildlife officials confirmed she experienced a large blood clot in her wing and near one kidney, alongside liver abnormalities, lung abnormalities, an inadequate bone marrow response, and an inability to keep food down. She passed away in the early morning hours of August 10.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) regulations and federal permits require wildlife in rehabilitation to be publicly identified by intake number or species name, which is why official updates designated her as Patient 26-519 because she was the center's 519th intake of 2026.

First documented as a chick hatched in Big Bear Valley in the summer of 2012, Jackie eventually took over her home nest.

After FOBBV installed a livestream camera in October 2015, Jackie and her mate, Shadow, drew a global following as they raised eaglets together beginning in 2018. Since that time, she laid 25 eggs on the nest camera, successfully hatching 10 eaglets – including BBB, Stormy, Cookie, Simba, Spirit, Misty, Sunny, Gizmo, and most recently, Sandy and Luna.

What we don't know:

Despite extensive testing and collaboration with avian specialists nationwide, veterinary teams were unable to determine the primary underlying cause of Jackie's illness.

It is also unknown whether Shadow will form a new bond with KD1 or another eagle, or seek a new mate elsewhere, as nesting season typically does not begin until late fall or winter.

Observers can only watch to see what takes place when the breeding season arrives.

Additionally, FOBBV reported that while talks have begun with local organizations and agencies, there are currently no formal plans to share regarding a public gathering for Jackie.

What's next:

A formal necropsy has been performed by veterinary pathologists at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. In compliance with federal law, Jackie's remains will be transported to the National Eagle Repository in Colorado, a facility operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Office of Law Enforcement that distributes eagle remains, parts, and feathers to enrolled members of federally recognized tribes for religious, cultural, and ceremonial purposes.

What they're saying:

Regarding the new dynamics in the habitat, FOBBV shared: "Is this a new bond forming between these 2? Well, it could be and it may not be, only time will tell. We can only observe and see what takes place once breeding season is upon us, which will not be until later this fall/winter season. In the meantime, we are happy to see Shadow has some company out there in the habitat."

Addressing the community, FOBBV added: "It’s been a tough month, together we will get through this, and Shadow will too."

What you can do:

You can support wildlife conservation and rehabilitation by supporting local conservation and rehabilitation groups, either by donating to or volunteering with organizations like FOBBV or the Ojai Raptor Center.

You can also donate via your California state taxes. Check line 439 on Tax Form 540 to contribute to the Native Wildlife Rehabilitation Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund, which directly funds grants for rehab facilities statewide.