Beverly Hills steakhouse brawl caught on camera

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The Brief Video obtained by TMZ captured a brawl breaking out between two women inside Steak 48 in Beverly Hills. Witnesses reported that one of the women refused to leave the high-end dining room after being asked to exit by staff. It remains unconfirmed whether law enforcement responded to the scene, if any arrests were made, or what triggered the altercation.



Video posted by TMZ showed the moments when fists went flying inside a high-end steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

What we know:

Video posted by TMZ showed fists flying at Steak 48, a high-end steakhouse located in the 9600 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

The footage shows two women getting into a physical altercation in the middle of the dining room. Witnesses reported that while one of the women involved was asked to leave the premises, she did not comply.

See the video below.

Watch full video on TMZ

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if law enforcement was called to the scene or if any criminal charges were filed. The specific circumstances leading up to the violent incident remain unknown.