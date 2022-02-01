12,000 gallons of sewage discharged into Los Angeles River; swimming areas in Long Beach closed

article

All swimming areas west of Belmont Pier in Long Beach were temporarily closed for water contact Tuesday due to a sewage spill emanating from neighboring Compton.

Approximately 12,000 gallons of sewage were discharged into the Los Angeles River on Monday, according to the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.

"The sewage spill occurred in the City of Compton due to a grease blockage causing sewage to overflow from a manhole," the health department tweeted Tuesday.

The department's Recreational Water Quality health inspection team was monitoring water quality along the affected beach sites, which will continue until results comply with state standards.

State law requires temporary closure and sign posting at beaches in these situations out of an abundance of caution, until the water quality meets state requirements.

The latest status on Long Beach water quality can be found at longbeach.gov/beachwaterquality, or by calling 562-570-4199.

