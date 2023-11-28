Several LA County beaches under ocean water use warning

Several Los Angeles County beaches have been placed under ocean water use warnings.

Health officials warn visitors and residents to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in the ocean waters for the following beaches:

Leo Carrillo State Beach

Puerco Beach

Cabrillo Beach

Santa Monica Pier

Mothers Beach

It is unknown when the aforementioned beaches will be good to swim in again.

LA County Public Health also announced Bluff Cove in Palos Verdes Estates, previously under an ocean water use warning, is cleared for safe swimming.

Health officials explained in a press release that these warnings go into effect when the bacterial levels of the water exceed the health standards when last tested.